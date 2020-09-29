Gov Dapo Abiodun Congratulates Laycon For Winning BBNaija

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has congratulated Olamilekan Agbeleshe aka Laycon for winning the 2020 edition of the BBNaija reality TV show.

Laycon who was announced the winner of the show on Sunday got rewarded with N85 million.

He won the show by getting the highest votes to beat other finalists – Nengi, Dorothy, Vee and Neo.

Congratulating Laycon who hails from Ogun State, Governor Abiodun took to social media, saying,

“I am delighted to congratulate one of our own in Ogun State, Olamilekan Agbelesebioba, AKA @itslaycon for emerging winner of Big Brother Naija Lockdown.

“The pacesetter that you are, you have emerged one of the best in academic and social engagements, so this victory is aptly a confirmation of your brilliance, intellect and maturity.

“Our Administration will continue to support and empower the youth via numerous channels, towards inclusion, job creation, and the utility of our natural youthful energy.

“Youths of Ogun State, Nigeria, Africa and in fact the world over, see you as the face of positive revolution in the history of African entertainment.”