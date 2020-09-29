Femi Fani-Kayode Heaps Praise On Third Wife, Regina

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has taken to social media to shower praises on his third wife, Regina Amonoo.

Kayode who recently separated from his fourth wife, Precious Chikwendu, said that Amonoo is the strongest and most powerful force in his life.

He wrote:

“O Daughter of Zion, how great thou art and how mighty is our God! My wife yesterday, today, tomorrow and forever: utterly fearless and ever so strong. God bless you for your love, honesty and loyalty.

From 1993 when we first met you have always been candid, honest and true with me even when I refused to listen and from 1997 when we got married you have always been kind, loyal, faithful, forgiving, patient, understanding, gentle, long-suffering and loving.

I guess that is why you have always been the strongest and most powerful force in my life.

I took a second wife who I also loved and you did not object.

I had other children and you welcomed them with love, understanding and kindness. Such selflessness is rare and utterly astounding.

Your courage and resilience is second to none and your faith in our God is inspiring and exemplary.

Without you I would have been nothing today, I would not know God and neither would He have been so kind and good to me.

Thank you for your constant prayers, for your comforting words and for always standing by me even in the most trying and challenging times.

The enemy sold a lie and you stood on truth. This has been your disposition and practice for the last 27 years ever since I have known you and from the very first day I set my eyes on you.

That day you were a sight to be seen: so filled with wisdom, knowledge, passion and love, so beautiful and so dedicated to the work of God and the spreading of the gospel.

You are a Daughter of Light and a Handmaiden of the Living God. You are divinely empowered and your endless compassion and powers of perception, insight, foresight, oratory and understanding are simply extraordinary.

Such fortitude! Such resilience! Such faith! Such love! Such loyalty! Such gallantry! Such courage!

You are a rare gift from God and the truth is that, right from the outset, I never deserved you.

God bless you, our beautiful daughter Oluwaremilekun and all our other children. I shall cherish you and love you until the day that I die. I shall never forget how you called me your poet/warrior.

I shall always remember how you gave all and sacrificed all just for me. I shall never forget how you saw in me what others refused to see.

I shall never forget your love, your agape love, and how you always forgave me when I got it wrong.

I shall never forget how we weathered every storm together and how you always proudly stood with me in the fray.

My love for you is unquestionable, unimpeachable and irrepressible and it stands forever.