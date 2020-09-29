Enugu Assembly Passes Bill To Re-enact Local Government Law

The Enugu State House of Assembly on Tuesday passed a bill to re-enact the Local Government Law in the state, reports revealed.

The passage of the bill followed the presentation, correction and adoption of a report presented by the House Committee Chairman on Local Government, Mr Iloabuchi Aniagu, during plenary in Enugu.

Aniagu said that the bill would incorporate the 2004 Local Government Law as well as its four previous amendments of 2004, 2006, 2015 and 2017 into one rather than having them on separate documents.

According to the lawmaker, this will promote clear, quick and easy reference and to a large extent reduce unnecessary oversight and preventable errors.

Aniagu, representing Nkanu West Constituency, noted that the recommendations were carefully considered by the members of the committee.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that there was, however, a heated debate on the floor of the Chamber by members, who sought the inclusion of some communities in the bill, but were overruled by the Speaker of the House, Chief Edward Ubosi.

Speaking after the passage of the bill, Ubosi thanked the leader of the House, Mr Ikechukwu Ezeugwu, for sponsoring the bill and also his colleagues for their contributions.

The assembly later adjourned until Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2020.