Court Jails 14 Internet Fraudsters In Calabar

The Uyo Zonal office of the EFCC on Monday, September 28, 2020, secured the conviction of 14 internet fraudsters on separate one-count charge before Justice Simon Amobeda of Federal High Court sitting in Calabar, Cross River State.

The convicts are; Victor Chikeluba Ogadibo, Unwana Aniefiok Edem, Michael Omos, Emediong Iwoenang, Christian Alvan Okechukwu, Ogbuechi Anderson Ifeanyi and Anozie Chinonso Franklin.

Others are; Clinton Njoku Onyekachi, Princewill Chisom Egerue, Akpodiete Moses, Innocent Samuel Japhet, Ugwuegbu Fredrick Ikenna, Ndulaka Felix Chukwuebuka and Opara Ozioma Daniel.