Buhari Salutes Adebayo Adelabu On 50 Birthday Celebration

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated seasoned banker and politician, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, on the occasion of his 50th birthday, Sept. 28.

Adelabu, a former Deputy Governor, Operations, Central Bank of Nigeria, was Oyo State gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 elections.

In a statement by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Monday Buhari congratulated the politician and astute businessman on attaining the Golden age.

The president lauded the Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Fellow, Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), for his strides in professional life.

He prayed that Adelabu’s boundless skills and dexterity would be brought to bear on society, for the good of the greater majority.

Buhari wished him greater years of service to God, the country, and humanity in general.(NAN)