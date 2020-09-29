Buhari Congratulates China On National Day Celebration

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the Chinese leader on the occasion of the 71st Republic of China proclamation anniversary and National Day.

In a letter addressed to President Xi Jinping of China on Monday, he said he was delighted that the bond of friendship between Nigeria and China has continued to strengthen.

Buhari said though COVID-19 pandemic has caused disruptions in the economies of the world, he was glad that Nigeria and China have remained steadfast, and supported each other.”

President Buhari appreciated the government of China for being supportive of the infrastructural revolution in Nigeria. (Daily Post)

See a copy of the letter released by Femi Adesina, the president’s spokesman, below: