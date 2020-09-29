BBNaija: Gov Okowa Congratulates Dorathy Bachor

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has congratulated Dorathy Bachor for emerging runner-up in the just concluded BBNaija reality TV show.

Dorathy who got N8 million emerged runner-up to Laycon who came first and won the N85 million prize money.

Celebrating her, Okowa said:

”I am not surprised that she became the last woman standing out of 10 women among 20 housemates in the competition.

“Her exemplary conduct in the Big Brother house was good and she did not bring any embarrassment to the state.

“As a state, we are very delighted that our daughter, Dorathy Bachor, emerged the Runner Up in the just-concluded BBNaija competition.

“We are glad that she and Neo related very well with the other housemates and survived all the evictions and avoided controversies in the house.

“They have portrayed the Delta character of being well behaved and worthy ambassadors of the state,’’ the governor stated.

He also thanked the people of the state for voting for her all through to the final.