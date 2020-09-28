Travel Agent Arraigned Over Alleged N1m Visa Fraud

Toluwase, 41, of Zone D, Area I, Kasumu Estate, Odo-Ona, Ibadan, is facing a three-count charge of obtaining money under false pretence, stealing and malicious damage.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Olalekan Adegbite, told the court on Monday that Toluwase had, on Aug. 20, fraudulently obtained N1 million from one Mr Felix Olaiya on the pretext of procuring a Canadian visa for his wife and his four children.

He said the defendant also allegedly damaged the international passports of Olaiya’s wife and the children.

Adegbite said that the defendant committed the offences at Ring Road area of Ibadan.

According to him, the offences contravene Sections 390 (9), 419 and 451 of the Criminal Code of Oyo State, 2000.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Serifat Adesina, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N150,000, with one surety in like sum.

She, thereafter, adjourned the case till Nov. 16, for hearing. (NAN)