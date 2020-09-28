Thank You For Listening To My Song, Rema Tells Obama

Mavin Records artist, Rema has taken to his Twitter page to thank former U.S. President, Barack Obama for listening to his song.
Recall that in December 2019, Obama released his playlist of favourite songs for 2019 and two Nigerian music stars, young maverick, Rema and Grammy-nominee, Burna Boy made the list.
Rema’s ‘Iron Man‘ and Burna Boy’s ‘Anybody‘ made the list.
However, in a recent post by Rema, he showed appreciation to the ex-president for recognizing how much of a great song ‘Iron Man’ is.
“Thank you OBAMA for seeing what I saw in Ironman, lot of niggas couldn’t. I was 18 when I made that song, the beat got 6 sounds. I’ll give that simple beat to half the game and I won’t get a record as strong as IRONMAN.”
https://twitter.com/heisrema/status/1310526388240252936?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1310526388240252936%7Ctwgr%5Eshare_1&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwuzupnigeria.ng%2Frema-thanks-barack-obama-for-listening-to-his-song%2F
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.