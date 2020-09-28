Rohr Reacts As Cote d’Ivoire Pulls Out of Friendly With Super Eagles

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has reacted to the withdrawal of Cote d’Ivoire from a friendly match against his side which was slated for October 9.

The Ivorians pulled out of the friendly due to internal problems, the Nigerian Football Federation confirmed last week.

They have now been replaced with Algeria whom Rohr described as a worthy opponent.

“Of course, we have Algeria now but I regretted that we are not going to play Cote d’Ivoire again because we had planned to play at least a game against a Black African team.

“But now we have to play against two Maghreb teams; unfortunately we don’t have Maghreb teams not for the AFCON qualifiers and not for the Qatar 2022 World Cup too.

“But it’s okay because it was very difficult (to get a replacement) in the last moments to replace the Ivory Coast team,” Rohr said.