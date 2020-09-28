Resolution Between FG, Labour That Led To Suspension Of Strike

The Federal Government has revealed the resolutions reached with the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, and the Trade Union Congress, TUC, which led to the suspension of a strike action.

The resolutions were reached at 2:53 a.m on Monday forcing the strike which was aimed at protesting the hike in fuel and electricity tariff to be suspended

In a statement issued on the Twitter handle of the Nigerian Government reveals that:

“A Technical Committee on Electricity Tariff policy has been established. It is chaired by the HMS Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, and comprises FG MDAs, NLC and TUC, and will work over the next two weeks, starting today. Its mandate shall include:

a. Examine justification for the electricity tariff review

b. Review the deployment of meters and advice FG on issues hindering implementation During this two-week period, DISCOs will suspend implementation of the electricity tariff adjustments.

The PMS subsidy regime has stifled downstream sector growth. In addition, the dire financial circumstances of the Federation preclude the ability to sustain any subsidy on PMS, and thus makes the deregulation of the sector inevitable.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, will expedite rehabilitation of its Refineries, with a 50% completion target for Port Harcourt by December 2021. NNPC will integrate national leadership of NUPENG and PENGASSAN into the Steering Committee already established to oversee the Rehabilitation Exercise.

A Validation Team comprising of Reps of NNPC, @nigeriaeiti, @icrcng, NUPENG and PENGASSAN will be stablished to monitor the progress of the Rehabilitation of Refineries, Pipelines and Depot Networks, and to advice the Steering Committee periodically.

The Federal Government (FG) will continue to facilitate licensing and delivery of new modular and regular refineries.

FG will ensure delivery of 1 million CNG/LPG Autogas Conversion Kits, Storage Skids and Dispensing Units under the Nigeria Gas Expansion Programme, by December 2021. A Governance Structure for this project will be established, and will include Labour Representatives.

FG will work to facilitate removal of tax on minimum wage.

FG will make available to Labour 133 CNG/LPG-driven Mass Transit Buses immediately, for use in major cities nationwide, and thereafter extend to all States and LGAs before December 2021.

Ongoing FG Housing Initiatives will have 10 percent allocated to Nigerian workers.

Moribund National Labour Advisory Council (NLAC) will be revived before the end of 2020, to institutionalize dialogue and engagement on socio-economic and labour issues to forestall future crises.”