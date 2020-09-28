President Buhari Felicitates With Onabule On 81st Birthday

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with frontline journalist and columnist, Chief Duro Onabule, as he turns 81 years on Sept. 27.

The president’s congratulatory message was conveyed in a statement issued by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Sunday.

Buhari lauded Onabule’s more than 50 years’ contribution to journalism and incisive public commentary, which has gone a long way to inform and educate the public, and shape policies and programmes.

“I am glad that like old wine, Chief Onabule tastes better daily,’’ he observed.

He, therefore, urged him to continue sharing knowledge and expertise with younger generations of journalists, “who have a lot to learn from a committed professional’’.

Onabule, Chief Press Secretary to former military President, retired Gen. Ibrahim Babangida for eight years, was Editor of National Concord (now defunct), before going to serve in government.

He is currently Chairman, Board of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

The president wished Onabule longer life in good health and prosperity. (NAN)