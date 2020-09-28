Oba Oniru Wants LASG To Recognize “Isese Day”

Oba Gbolahan Lawal, the Oniru of Iruland on Lagos Island, has urged the Lagos State Government to recognize “Isese Day”.

The festivity is set aside for the celebration of traditional religion, for global tourists attraction.

Lawal made the call on Sunday during the commemoration of the World Tourism Day, held virtually and physically at Lagos Theatre, Oregun.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that “Isese Day” is a day set aside in some South-West states of Nigeria to celebrate traditional religion on August 20 every year.

While commending Lagos State Government for the “giant strides taken in the development of tourism, arts and entertainment industry,” the monarch said that much still needed to be done in the area of traditional rites.

The Lagos monarch said steps should be taken to market “Isese Day” such that local and international tourists could participate as a way of promoting Nigerian culture and tradition.

“I want the Lagos State Government to consider the traditional institution as major stakeholder in the promotion of tourism.

“We need to promote the rich cultural and traditional sites in the state, encourage tourists’ inflow to those sites and encourage tourists visit during “Isese Day” every August 20th,” he said.

The monarch disclosed that his palace had designed “Let’s Grow Iru Land Together” LEGIT programme which would focus on tourism development.

“We are working on building a museum envisioned to have four floors on which we will have the Yoruba, African, European and Global floors; this will be a research and development centre.

“The essence of this is to encourage countries across the globe to have their history stored there for reference purposes.

“We will be working with Lagos State Ministry of Tourism Arts and Culture to achieve this and we will continue to support Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s THEMES agenda,” he said.