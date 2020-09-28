No Point Dressing To Kill Those Jesus Wants Us To Save – Leke Adeboye

Leke Adeboye, the son of Pastor E.A Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, has revealed that he has been wearing the same pair of shoes for the past 12 weeks.

Sharing on Instagram, Leke Adeboye said that he might get to the level which will see him wear the same outfit just as he is doing with the shoes.

According to him, “there is just no point dressing to kill the same souls Jesus told you to go save.”

He wrote: “Lockdown made me realise, I really don’t have anything to prove to anyone. I have been wearing the same shoes for the last 12 weeks (special occasions Sundays). I’m just grateful I have legs to wear shoes. If anyone is not happy about my same shoes. Wait until I’m wearing just the same outfits. There is just no point dressing to kill the same souls JESUS is told you to go save! Remain Safe and most importantly remain Saved! Happy Sunday again.”