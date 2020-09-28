Man Utd’s Pereira Reportedly Agrees Loan Deal With Lazio

Out-of-favour Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira has agreed to a move to Lazio, according to reports from Italy.
Pereira has already said ‘yes’ to the project at Italian club Lazio, with the two clubs now discussing a possible loan-to-buy deal.
Esporte Interativo reports Pereira is expected to join Lazio on a season-long loan deal with an option to buy set at €27m, which also includes a 10 per cent of a future transfer fee for United.
In Rome, there are claims Pereira could undergo a Lazio medical in the next 24 hours.
Along with the Brazil international, Lazio also have interest in United teammate Juan Mata.
