Laycon’s Win For Everyone Who Has Walked In His shoe – Korede Bello

Mavin Music artist, Korede Bello, has reacted to the emergence of Laycon as the winner of the 2020 BBnaija Lockownd reality TV show.

Laycon was crowned the winner of the N85 million grand prize on Sunday night after amassing 60% of the total votes ahead of Dorathy, Nengi, Beo and Vee.

Reacting to the win on his official Twitter account, Korede Bello said that people voted for who they see themselves in.

“The psychology behind these kinds of games is that most people vote for who they see themselves in. People are drawn to contestants with a familiar story or who they share similar personality traits with. Laycon’s win for everyone who has walked in his shoe.”