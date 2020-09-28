If Akeredolu Is Not Careful, I Will Enter Ondo – Wike Warns

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said that he may be forced to be directly involved in the coming Ondo State governorship election.

He said this in reaction to a statement credited to Donald Ojogo, the Commissioner for Information and Orientation in Ondo State, and aide to the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

Ojogo had said that Wike’s “attempt to play the role of a godfather” in Ondo will be resisted by the people of the state.

“Wike’s imperialistic approach was most unfortunate and unbecoming,” he said.

In reaction, Wike said, “First of all, I don’t want to believe that Akeredolu can make such a statement. He does not have what it takes to make such a statement. Godfather of what and for who? We are the ones fighting against godfatherism.

“The question is that, have you (Akeredolu) done well for your people and my party is saying no, you have not done well and I believe so. Therefore, I am saying that Ondo people should protect their votes. They should repeat what happened in Edo.

“I still want to doubt that Akeredolu said that against me. And I am going to go and look for that Newspaper and read to be sure he did not say that.

“I want to see that he Akeredolu declared Wike persona non grata. He knows he can’t try that. If he tries it, then he is going to get into trouble. If they are not careful, I will be in Ondo,” Wike warns.