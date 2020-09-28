Gwyneth Paltrow Goes Naked On Instagram For 48th Birthday

Hollywood star actress Gwyneth Paltrow posted a bare naked photo on her official Instagram page as she celebrated her 48th birthday.
The actress posed in a garden and captioned the photo, “In nothing but my birthday suit today.”
She also thanked her friends and fans for their birthday wishes.
