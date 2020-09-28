Gov. Dapo Abiodun Congratulates Laycon On Winning BBNaija

The governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, has congratulated the winner of the Big Brother Naija reality television show, Olamilekan Agbelese.

Abiodun made this statement via his verified Facebook page.

He described Laycon as a pacesetter, saying his victory was aptly a confirmation of his brilliance.

“I am delighted to congratulate one of our own in Ogun State, Olamilekan Agbelesebioba, AKA @itslaycon for emerging winner of Big Brother Naija Lockdown.

“The pacesetter that you are, you have emerged one of the best in academic and social engagements, so this victory is aptly a confirmation of your brilliance, intellect and maturity,” he said.

The governor seized the opportunity to reassure the citizens of the state that his administration will continue to support and empower the youths.

“Our administration will continue to support and empower the youth via numerous channels towards inclusion, job creation and the utility of our natural youthful energy.

“Youths of Ogun State, Nigeria, Africa and in fact the world over, see you as the face of positive revolution in the history of African entertainment,” he said.