Former Kano State Chief Judge Atiku Laid To Rest

The immediate past Chief Judge of Kano State High Court of Justice, Shehu Atiku, who died on Sunday has been laid to rest (today) Monday in Kano.

The death was confirmed by the Public Relations Officer, Kano High Court, Baba Ibrahim Jibo, in a press statement, issued on Monday morning, confirmed.

According to Jibo, the former CJ died of an undisclosed ailment.

The final Islamic funeral rites were performed on his remains at Umar Ibn Khattab Mosque, on Monday morning, before his internment in accordance with Islamic injunctions.

The late jurist retired as the state Chief judge in 2015.