DONE DEAL: Benfica Announce Ruben Dias Sale To Man City

Benfica have announced the sale of Ruben Dias to Manchester City, after agreeing on a deal worth €68m, the club announced.
Dias moves to City as Nicolas Otamendi arrives in the opposite direction.
Benfica announced that Dias joins City for €68m plus €3.6m in bonuses.
Dias joins City as the second richest transfer in Benfica’s history after last year’s €120m move to Atletico Madrid by Joao Felix.
Otamendi, meanwhile, arrives for a fee of €15m.
