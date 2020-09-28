DONE DEAL: Benfica Announce Ruben Dias Sale To Man City

Benfica have announced the sale of Ruben Dias to Manchester City, after agreeing on a deal worth €68m, the club announced.

Dias moves to City as Nicolas Otamendi arrives in the opposite direction.

Benfica announced that Dias joins City for €68m plus €3.6m in bonuses.

Dias joins City as the second richest transfer in Benfica’s history after last year’s €120m move to Atletico Madrid by Joao Felix.

Otamendi, meanwhile, arrives for a fee of €15m.