BBNaija: What Laycon Said After Winning N85 million

Olamilekan Agbeleshe aka Laycon has appreciated his fans and all those who voted to ensure he emerged the winner of the 2020 BBNaija reality TV show.

Laycon was announced the winner last night by show host, Ebuka Uchendu, after getting the highest votes.

He beat fellow finalists Nengi, Dorothy, Vee and Neo to the N85 million prize money.

Speaking in a video, he said:

”Thank you to my fans, my family and everyone that voted me.

“I love you guys so much, I will never take this for granted.”