Baptist Church Protests Killing Of Christians In The North

A protest was staged in Ibadan on Sunday by members of the Nigerian Baptist Convention Youth Conference against the killing of Christian in the North.

The protesters numbering in hundreds called on the Federal Government to put a stop to the killings.

Some of the inscriptions on the placards carried by the protesters include: Enough of the bloodshed, Stop Nigeria blood bath, Stop the killing, We need peace in our land, Arise oh Lord, and Say no more killing of innocent Nigerians etc.

The protest took place in the premises of Molete Baptist Church in Ibadan, Oyo State.

In a speech titled, “In a time like this,” the NBCYC President, Pastor Enunuaye Onajite, said, “The world is faced with myriad of challenges that call for alertness and doggedness. It was similar challenges that alerted Esther of her divine assignment. Had she failed, the world would have been in jeopardy. We are called as youths to understand the times, redeem the times because the days are evil.”

On the raging COVID-19 pandemic, he said, “The macro economic impact of the pandemic will likely be significant, even if the country manages to contain the spread of the virus. Nigeria has never been more unsafe like in recent time.”

“Nigerians are being killed daily. The dreaded and violent Boko Haram terrorists are killing Nigerians in the North-East, armed Fulani herdsmen are killing innocent farmers in the North-Central. Bandits are killing Nigerians in the North-West.”

“Kidnapping, armed robbery and associated crimes have taken over the entire south.

“We demand for a security council that would reflect the plurality of the nation, a true Nigerian Security Council and not Northern Nigerian Security Council.”