You’ve Always Hated Igbos – Mike Ezuronye Slams Kunle Afolayan

Nollywood actor, Mike Ezuronye has slammed movie producer, Kunle Afolayan, for sharing a screenshot which accuses him of being a fraudster.
Mike Ezuronye who reacted to the screenshot accused Kunle Afolayan of hating Igbos in the movie industry.
He shared: “@kunleafo
The small respect I had for you is gone,yes I wrote u that in your sick DM.
U touched the wrong guy by posting this on your twitter and Instagram stories…
Guy,U buy wrong Market!!
U now acting like u don’t know impersonators are using Actors/Musicians/politicians /celebs fake profiles and videos to Defraud people world over????
Or haven’t u seen the ones caught in my respect and even jailed for impersonating me by @officialefcc ????.
Why am I surprised ,you’ve always HATED IGBOS..Are we going to forget in the Press ur statement years ago saying
“IGBOS are the ones spoiling the movie industry..U dont like casting them.”
Well this IGBO ain’t like u cos he was born in Lagos and speaks flawless Yoruba..And loves the Yoruba people
U Tribalistic human!!!!!
Guyyyyy I don come meet u for anything for this life???…OMO HOLD YOURSELF O,before we for inside Nollywood go talk your matter outside..Rubbishhh
Kunle U ARE TOO SMALL to bring me down with this stuuuuuupidddd unethical act…smh
If u were wise ,wouldn’t u as a colleague call me ,ask questions before posting this Rubbish on your Instagram and Twitter?…
WHO DOES THAT….Obviously u…Mtcheww
DUDE,,,if u want a problem ,boyyyyyyy BRING IT ON …I’m so freaking READY!!!.
I’ve never called OUT any of my colleagues on social media but NIGGA u messed up this time ..smh
Good Riddance to Bad Rubbish
Question
Where were u when GOD CHOSE ME???.”
