Trump, Biden To Debate On September 29

U.S President Donald Trump and his opponent, Joe Biden are scheduled for a face-off in the first of the three presidential debate, happening on 29th of September, 2020.

The duo will face each other in three stages of debate before the November election.

Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris are the Democratic Party’s candidate while President Donald Trump and his Vice, Mike Pence are of the Republican Party.

Campaign sources of the two sides have shared details of the event, slated for 29 September, altering activities to comply with COVID-19 guidelines.

For example, to comply with social-distancing rules, the rivals will forego the traditional pre-debate handshake and even the new greeting, the elbow-bump.

The debate will take place at the Cleveland Clinic and Case Western Reserve University in Ohio and the venue has confirmed that none of the participants will wear a mask.

Trump will stand to the right and Biden to the left at their respective podiums, with the debate chaired by Fox News host Chris Wallace.

PM News