Oyedepo Marks 66th Birthday With Prophetic Declarations

Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church has issued some prophetic declarations as he marks his 66th birthday today.

The clergyman was born in Osogbo on 27 September 27, 1954, became born again in 1969.

He graduated from the Department of Architecture at the Kwara State University.

To mark his birthday, Oyedepo took to Instagram with the prophetic declarations seen below.

“Your restoration package will never suffer a reversal!

Your spiritual dignity is restored today!

Whatever you may have lost shall be restored to you!

Where others are travailing you will be prevailing!

From today your shall never know setback anymore!

Your challenged career is restored today!

Your freedom from all satanic harassment is settled today!

Your total health is restored today!

You will hit surprising restoration this week!

You will never suffer losses anymore!

The God of restoration will restore your glorious destiny today!

Up and down ends in your life today!

Your dying organs shall be restored!

Your redemptive beauty shall be restored today!

You will never know stagnation anymore!

The week is declared a week of testimony of restoration for you!”