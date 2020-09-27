My Ex-Girlfriend Is Behind My Arrest- Nigerian Porn Star, Kingtblakhoc

Nigerian porn star, Kingtblakhoc has accused his former girlfriend Elizabeth Ajibola a.k.a Maami Igbagbo of being behind his arrest.
Recall that the porn star was arraignment in court for shooting a porn movie inside the Osun Osogbo grove.
The embattled porn star who spoke to a lawyer friend ahead of his court appearance on Monday September 28, alleged that Elizabeth connived with some cult boys and made away with his $16k (7.5millon naira).
According to Kingtblakhoc, he has been getting death threats since then and all efforts to get back his money has been abortive.
He said;
“I became depressed and felt betrayed by the woman I loved, I took to alcohol and marijuana to fight the stress and depression and decided to move on with my life.”
