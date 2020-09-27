Manchester City Defeated By Ruthless Leicester City

Jamie Vardy scored a hat-trick as Leicester City stormed to the top of the Premier League table with a stunning 5-2 victory at Manchester City.

The former England man once again proved to be Pep Guardiola’s tormentor-in-chief as the Foxes made it three wins from three and condemned the Citizens to a first defeat in an opening home match in the top-flight since 1989-90.

It never looked on the cards in the early stages when the hosts got off to a sensational start. Former Foxes star, Riyad Mahrez rifled an unstoppable shot into the top corner from a half-cleared left-wing corner on four minutes.

Leicester struggled to get out of their half for long periods, but slowly worked their way back into it and were handed a lifeline when Kyle Walker tripped Vardy. The forward stepped up and duly crashed home the penalty to level eight minutes prior to the interval.

Brendan Rodgers’ men continued to grow in confidence and they soon turned the tables on their hosts, with Vardy the architect of their triumph. First he flicked home a delicious near-post finish before winning and converting another spot-kick to put the away side in dreamland.

Substitute James Maddison added a fourth with a delightful curler before Nathan Ake reduced the arrears with his first City goal.

However, the Foxes capped a five-star showing two minutes from time when Youri Tielemans converted their third penalty of the evening.