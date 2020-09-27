IGP Condemns Attack On Security Agents In Borno

The Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu NPM Mni has condemned the attack on a security convoy in Borno State by armed men suspected to be Boko Haram terrorists.

It would be recalled that the convoy came under attack on Friday 25th September, 2020 along Monguno – Cross Kawua road as it was heading to the ancient town of Baga, as part of collective efforts at restoring civil authority in the community.

The IGP has also directed the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of the Police Medical Services, Olubunmi Ogunsanwo to work in sync with the Commissioner of Police, Borno State Command CP Bello Makwashi and the Police Health Maintenance Organisation (HMO) towards ensuring adequate provision of Medicare for the officers injured during the attack.

While condoling the families and friends of those killed during the attack, the IGP reassures the country, particularly the people of Borno State that the morale of Police officers and other security agencies involved in providing security especially in the State has not and will not be dampened by the incident. Rather, the incident has further served as impetus in strengthening the resolve and commitment of the personnel of the Force in the fight against insurgency and other crimes. The IGP therefore calls for the continuous support and trust of the public in the Nigeria Police Force as it strives to make the country safer and more secure.