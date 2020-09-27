Hoffenheim End Bayern Munich’s Unbeaten Run In 4-1 Thumping

Hoffenheim deservedly took the lead as Bicakcic glanced home Dennis Geiger’s corner delivery.
That shock was not enough to jolt Bayern into life and eight minutes later they trailed 2-0 – Benjamin Pavard inadvertently put Dabbur through on goal as he tackled Christoph Baumgartner, and the Israel striker lifted a disguised chip over Manuel Neuer.
Bayern survived two more scares before capitalising through Kimmich’s gorgeous 20-yard effort that went in off the bar in the 36th minute.
Hoffenheim restored their two-goal lead through Kramaric, who held off Jerome Boateng after receiving Ihlas Bebou’s pass and swept into the bottom-left corner.
A determined run from Bebou then resulted in Neuer tripping him in the area, allowing Kramaric to seal a stunning victory from the spot. (Goal)
