Hoffenheim End Bayern Munich’s Unbeaten Run In 4-1 Thumping

Hoffenheim thumped Bayern Munich 4-1 on Sunday to end the defending champion’s 32-match unbeaten streak in all competition since December.

The defeat at Hoffenheim also halted a run of 14 consecutive Bundesliga wins, coming three days after Hansi Flick’s men were taken to extra-time before winning the UEFA Super Cup against Sevilla on Thursday. The champions were far from their best as they missed the opportunity to claim a record 11th successive Bundesliga away win.

Hoffenheim deservedly took the lead as Bicakcic glanced home Dennis Geiger’s corner delivery.

That shock was not enough to jolt Bayern into life and eight minutes later they trailed 2-0 – Benjamin Pavard inadvertently put Dabbur through on goal as he tackled Christoph Baumgartner, and the Israel striker lifted a disguised chip over Manuel Neuer.

Bayern survived two more scares before capitalising through Kimmich’s gorgeous 20-yard effort that went in off the bar in the 36th minute.

Hoffenheim restored their two-goal lead through Kramaric, who held off Jerome Boateng after receiving Ihlas Bebou’s pass and swept into the bottom-left corner.

A determined run from Bebou then resulted in Neuer tripping him in the area, allowing Kramaric to seal a stunning victory from the spot. (Goal)