FG Will Soon Reopen Land Borders, Says Yemi Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has informed Nigerians that the government will soon reopen Nigeria’s land borders which have been shut since October 2019.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari ordered the closure of land borders to check smuggling goods and arms into the country.

The total closure followed a partial closure of the Seme border in August 2019.

Osinbajo said this during a webinar organised by The Africa Report on Thursday themed ‘Bouncing back: Nigeria’s post-pandemic recovery plan’, focused on issues regarding government frameworks to be adopted towards economic recovery following the coronavirus pandemic which affected countries globally.

Reacting to a question on the continued closure of the land borders despite preparations for the implementation of the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), the vice president said the government is working with neighbouring countries on the terms of reopening the border.

“We are working with our neighbours to see on what terms we would reopen those borders. At the moment, we are undertaking joint border patrols to control smuggling along the borders and we think it is working and I am sure that soon enough we should have the borders opened,” he said.