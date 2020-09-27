COVID-19 Is A Sign That God Is Not Happy With Us – Aisha Buhari

The First Lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari has said that the COVID-19 pandemic is a sign that God is no longer happy with us.

Aisha Buhari made this known while speaking at a public lecture held at the national mosque in celebration of Nigeria’s 60th independence anniversary.

She also urged Nigerians to support President Muhammadu Buhari, saying he “cannot do it alone.”

She said, “The world is no longer the same as a result of the pandemic and the pandemic is a sign that almighty God is not happy with us.

“We need to pray for forgiveness. I think we have no choice than to continue asking for forgiveness from almighty Allah.

“The president cannot do it alone. He needs the support and cooperation of all Nigerians, including his appointees, to go in line with his change mantra.”