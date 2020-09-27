BREAKING: Laycon Wins BBNaija Season 5 Lockdown Edition

Olamilekan Agbeleshe popularly known as Laycon has been crowned the winner of the Big Brother Naija Season 5 Lockdown edition.

The talented musician beat 19 other housemates to be crowned the winner of this year’s reality television show.

Despite the odds, most see him as an underdog and he scaled all hurdles to become the winner of this year’s Big Brother Naija reality show.

Laycon goes home with his head high to meet his mother whom he speaks so fondly of with prizes worth N85m.