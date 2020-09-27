BREAKING: Laycon Wins BBNaija Season 5 Lockdown Edition

Olamilekan Agbeleshe popularly known as Laycon has been crowned the winner of the Big Brother Naija Season 5 Lockdown edition.
The talented musician beat 19 other housemates to be crowned the winner of this year’s reality television show.
Despite the odds, most see him as an underdog and he scaled all hurdles to become the winner of this year’s Big Brother Naija reality show.
Laycon goes home with his head high to meet his mother whom he speaks so fondly of with prizes worth N85m.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.