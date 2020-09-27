Bishop Oyedepo Celebrated By Wife On 66th Birthday

Faith Oyedepo has praised her husband Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church as he celebrates his 66th birthday today.

In a video she shared, Faith rated that getting married to Oyedepo is the best decision she made after salvation.

She also praised the clergyman for his passion for God and humanity.

“Without any doubt, your life is a living proof that the word of God works, is dependable and reliable. Since 44 years ago when we both agreed to get married, your passionate love for God, the kingdom and humanity have always been on the increase. I’m so blessed to have you as my husband and am grateful for you being there for me all the always, sharing my life with you is the best decision have ever made next to salvation,” she said.