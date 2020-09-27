BBNaija Season 5 Shattered All Records – Multichoice

Martin Mabutho, the Chief Customer Officer of MultiChoice Nigeria, has said that the season 5 of the BBNaija reality TV show shattered all records.

The show which ends tonight has Laycon, Nengi, Dorothy, Vee and Neo in the final and competing for N85 million.

Speaking in an interview, Mabutho the engagement recorded by the show is unprecedented.

He was quoted by Vanguard: “This edition has shattered all records in terms of votes, fan engagement, social media trends and, of course, prize money. The winner of this season will walk away with 85 million naira worth of prizes. Right off the back of the BBNaija, will be the premiere of two new telenovelas, Enakhe and Riona, on Africa Magic on Monday, 28 September from 8pm.”

He also stated that more local contents will be introduced to DStv and GOtv soon.

“Telling local stories continues to be our top priority and we are passionate about telling the stories that resonate with our DStv and GOtv audiences in Nigeria. These and more to come in the next few days and weeks. There really is no better time to be on DStv or GOtv than now!,” he said.