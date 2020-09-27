Bashir Ahmad Denies Using Presidential Jet For Wedding

Presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad has denied media reports which accuse him of using the Presidential jet for his wedding.

This was after he shared pictures showing he and his friends standing by the Nigeria Airforce carrier at the Umar Musa Yar’adua airport in Katsina State.

This led to a heavy criticism of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration from Nigerians on social media.

To clear the air, Bashir Ahmad said that the pictures of he and his friends at the presidential jet was not taking during his wedding.

“Bashir Ahmad and his friends traveled to Katsina on Thursday by road, proceeded to Kano after the wedding on Friday and they will leave Kano for Abuja by road after the events,” Mr Ahmad said in a Saturday tweet.

“This was when I led my friends to receive President @MBuhari’s representatives at the airport,” he clarified.