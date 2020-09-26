SHOCKER: Okada Rider, 22, Commits Suicide In Oyo

A 22-year-old okada ride named Sarafa Ayuba, has committed suicide at Amuloko area of Ona Ara Local Government part of Oyo State.

The deceased reportedly killed himself beside his uncle’s house on Friday, September 25.

An uncle of the deceased, Kazeem Tijani, recounted how Ayuba was declared missing and his body was recovered.

“Ayuba got the motorcycle on hire purchase basis and he was paying the instalments adequately. He was my brother’s son. He was not indebted to anyone and he was not starving at all. He was not married. He has been living with me for the past two to three years. He was working with me before he got Okada.” he said.

Mr. Oluwatosin James, who is the Chairman of the Association of Commercial Bike Riders in Amuloko area, said they are shocked that Ayuba could take his own life.