Pacquiao Wants Fight With Conor McGregor Next Year

Boxer Manny Pacquiao is considering facing mixed martial art fighter, Conor McGregor in a boxing match.

Recall that Floyd Mayweather whom he lost to faced McGregor in a fight in 2017.

The Philippine is now looking to go the way of Mayweather whose 2017 fight was a money-spinner.

“For the sake of all the Filipino Covid-19 victims, Senator Manny Pacquiao will be fighting UFC superstar Conor McGregor next year,” Pacquiao’s special assistant Jayke Joson said, adding negotiations are ongoing.

McGregor has now confirmed that the fight will happen.

He tweeted: “Boxing Manny Pacquiao next in the Middle East.”

“It will be a true honor to have faced two of the greatest boxers of the modern era,” McGregor added.

Pacquiao hasn’t fought since his victory against Keith Thurman in Las Vegas in July last year which earned him the WBA welterweight title.

A fight with McGregor will guarantee Pacquiao money-spinning day.

“Our lawyers are finalizing all the confidential details, but both fighters are getting ready for this one epic last boxing fight,” Joson said.

Gibbons said McGregor had shown in his money-spinning fight with welterweight king Floyd Mayweather in 2017 that the Irishman was capable of challenging “the best boxers in the world”

Pacquiao is an elected senator in Philipines who still continues to box at the highest level.

“His main focus right now is to help here and there, providing relief, shelter, money, and food, among other necessities,” Joson said.