LASEMA Arrest Lagos Residents For Open Defecation

The Lagos State Ministry of Environment & Water Resources has arrested some residents of the state while defecating in public places.
The offenders were arrested on Carter Bridge and Ilubirin, Lagos Island in violation of Sanitation laws on Friday, September 25.
The Ministry posted on twitter;
Viewers discretion strongly advised.
Operatives of Anti-defecation unit of Lagos State Ministry of Environment&Water Resources apprehending some residents openly defecating on Carter Bridge and Ilubirin, Lagos Island in contravention of Sanitation laws on Friday.
See post below;
