I’m Suffering Depression, Save Me – Baba Fryo Cries Out

Veteran singer, Friday Igwe popularly known as Baba Fryo has cried out for help as he states that he’s suffering from depression.
He made this known in an Instagram post shared on September 26.
The singer tagged the Lagos and Delta State Governments as he begged to be saved.
“I’M HAVING A SERIOUS DEPRESSION
#IGWEHFAMILY #FRIENDS #GREATFANS #DELTASTATEGOVERMENT #LAGOSSTATEMENT #RIVERSTATEGOVERMENT
#SAVEME,” he wrote on his IG page.
