I’m Motivated To Help Atletico Madrid Fight For Titles- Luis Suarez

Former Barcelona striker, Luis Suarez has shared his excitement after signing a deal with Atletico Madrid to team up with Diego Simeone’s side.

The No.9 has arrived at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano after being forced out at Barcelona, having it made clear to him that he didn’t feature in new boss Ronald Koeman’s plans.

“Signing for a great side in Spain is very motivating,” Suarez said to Atletico Madrid’s official website.

“To contribute a bit more to a great side like Atletico motivates me.

“In recent seasons they’ve always been fighting [in LaLiga Santander] and they show you what it means to compete.

“I want to try to help the team where I can.”

Atletico coach Diego Simeone had spoken to the Uruguayan ahead of his arrival, which Suarez said helped in his decision.

“The conversation I had with the coach added to me wanting to come to Atletico,” Suarez said.

“He has something that motivates you, he speaks to you with a lot of conviction.”

Both Antoine Griezmann and Diego Godin are players that Suarez knows well, and he says they both had nothing but good things to say about Los Rojiblancos.

“They only told me positive things,” Suarez added.

“They made history at the club and have made themselves available to me, whatever I need in Madrid.

“I’m very grateful for that.”

Suarez arrives from Barcelona to a club with a very different identity, but he is aware that he’ll have to adapt his game.

“A player cannot change a team’s philosophy,” he explained.

“The player has to adapt to the dynamics of that team and that has happened in my past.” [TB]