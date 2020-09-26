I Will Rule For 67 Years, Oluwo Of Iwo Says Amid Call For Dethronement

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi has said that he will be on the throne for 67 years.
The monarch stated this while addressing his supporters who throng to his palace in a solidarity.
This is amid a petition from 12 kingmakers urging Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State to have him dethroned over misconduct.
“I have 67 more years to spend on the throne. I am going to live for 120 years. Those who want me out and want to become Oluwo, should wait because this is my time.
“With this crowd that engaged in this solidarity walk, it is obvious that I am in the good books of my people. That is why you are all standing in support of me.
“If I had not been good my people, you would have stoned me today. In as much as I am being loved by my people, nobody can remove me from being the king,” Oba Akanbi said.
