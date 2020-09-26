I Will Grab Paulo Costa By The Neck – Israel Adesanya Ahead Of UFC Clash

UFC middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya has said that he would grab Paul Costa by the neck and never let go when they clash on Sunday.

Adesanya also commented on Costa’s loss of weight ahead of the clash taking place at the Yas Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

“I know Costa is weak from cutting weight,” Adesanya said at the pre-fight press conference.

“He looks dry, the sun is affecting him. Yeah, he is trying to keep it together. If I grab your neck, trust me, I am never going to give you back.”

Adesanya added: “I am feeling dark for this fight. I have been focused for this fight. I feel like Jet Li unleashed myself on him.”

Meanwhile, Costa has said that Adesanya is weak and is aware of how dangerous he is.

“I feel great. I have been in the process of cutting weight. Israel is always weak.

“I think he knows my potential and how dangerous I am. Before I became a striker, I was a grabbler, and I was good at it,” Costa replied Adesanya.