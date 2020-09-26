Don’t Join Nationwide Strike – FG Warns Civil Servants

The Federal Government has warned workers under the federal civil service not to join the strike action planned for September 28 by organized labour.

This is contained in a statement issued by Folasade Yemi-Esan, the head of the federal civil service.

She stated that the workers cannot embark on the strike because a court order has barred organized labour from staging the strike.

The statement reads: “Sequel to the call by the Labour Unions for workers to embark on industrial action from Monday, 28th September, 2020, the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) wishes to inform all public servants that the Federal Government team is currently engaging with the Labour Unions with a view to resolving all contentious issues and avert the planned industrial action.

“Furthermore, it is important to note that there is a court injunction granted by the National Industrial Court (Suit No. NICN/ABJ/253/2020) on 24th September, 2020, restraining the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria from embarking on any form of industrial action pending the hearing and determination of a Motion on Notice.

“Accordingly, all officers on Grade Level 12 and above and those on essential services are hereby strongly advised to be at work to perform their official duties.”