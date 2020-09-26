BBNaija: Neo Won’t Be Able To Handle My Fame – Vee

Vee has said that Neo cannot make her happy as she hints that their relationship might end when the BBNaija reality TV show is over.

Speaking to Laycon, she revealed that Neo won’t be able to handle the game she will get as soon as the show is over.

“He wouldn’t be able to handle the fame and attention I’ll get outside,” she said.

“If Neo wants to be happy I am not the person for him and if I want to be happy, he is not the person for me.

“We are two different people who want different things in a relationship,” she added.

The lovebirds who are in the final of the show have been having a crisis in their relationship of late.