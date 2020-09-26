BBNaija: I’ve Become Like Ozo To Vee – Neo Tells Laycon

Neo has said that he has become like Ozo to Vee in their relationship which is currently facing crisis in the BBNaija reality TV show.

Ozo is an evicted contestant who was always professing his feelings for Nengi who is in the final of the show alongside, Vee, Neo, Laycon and Dorothy.

Speaking to Laycon, Neo said that everything he has done to show he loves Vee have gone unappreciated by her.

Neo said: “Since I got into this house, I tried to show Vee love and care for her. I’m just like Ozo because we both believe in giving of ourselves even with little returns.

“I’ve made breakfast for Vee like Ozo has for Nengi many times but if Vee feels I’m not important enough to build a life together, then it’s okay.

“Nengi is always appreciative of Ozo’s action but Vee always complains.”