2023 Presidency: I Will Support Tinubu – Buhari

The lawmaker representing Oyo North, Senator Abdulfatai Buhari has said that he will support the 2023 presidential ambition of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
According to him, he will throw his weight behind the former governor of Lagos State once he declared his ambition
He also reacted to claims that Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State is working against Tinubu.
“No. I am for Tinubu. I am not for Fayemi and I will not be in a meeting where somebody would be working against Tinubu. I am supporting Tinubu,” Buhari stated.
Responding to a question on whether Tinubu was running for president, Buhari said, “If he wants to be President, I will support him. I will campaign for him.”
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.