2023 Presidency: I Will Support Tinubu – Buhari

The lawmaker representing Oyo North, Senator Abdulfatai Buhari has said that he will support the 2023 presidential ambition of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

According to him, he will throw his weight behind the former governor of Lagos State once he declared his ambition

He also reacted to claims that Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State is working against Tinubu.

“No. I am for Tinubu. I am not for Fayemi and I will not be in a meeting where somebody would be working against Tinubu. I am supporting Tinubu,” Buhari stated.

Responding to a question on whether Tinubu was running for president, Buhari said, “If he wants to be President, I will support him. I will campaign for him.”