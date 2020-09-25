Tory Lanez Breaks Silence On Shooting Meghan The Stallion

Singer Tory Lanez has denied shooting rapper Meghan The Stallion.

This is contained in a song off his new album titled Daystar.

The so her detailed his own side of the incident that happened in August which had Meghan The Stallion accuse him of shooting her in both foot.

His lyrics: “Can’t cry now, I’m gonna laugh later. Girl you had the nerve to write that statement on that affidavit, knowing I don’t do it. But I’m coming at my truest, trying to keep this shit 200 with you.

“Shorty I can’t prove it but the people in your ear, they are the true ones that I feel that really got you thinking Tory Lanez would do you in for real.

“Don’t forget you was my bitch, I held it down and kept it real, I would never paint no fake picture of you just for some mills and I thought that you were solid too, but look at how you doing me/Look at you doing me, people tryin’ to ruin me.”

Tory later in the song also quizzed Megan’s injuries, rapping, “How the fuck you get shot in your foot, don’t hit no bones or tendons?”

He shared an announcement on Instagram page before the release of the album.

It read: “To my fans, I’m sorry for my silence but respectfully I have time today.

“There is a time to stay silent, a time to speak and I said all I could say on this PLATFORMS in five minutes.”