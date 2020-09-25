Reactions As Nigeria Lesbians Flaunt Partners On Twitter

A Nigerian lesbian known as Amara has taken to the micro-blogging platform to flaunt her partner and another lesbian couple.

Amara revealed that the loved up photo is very important as she introduced the couples as lesbian couples in Nigeria, adding that they are ‘lesbianning and loving.’

She wrote,

“this picture is important!!! two lesbian couples in Nigeria..lesbianing and loving. #whenthegaysgather”

A Twitter user @mcabbey1 wrote,

“That is why God abandoned them to their shameful desires.Even the women turned against the natural way to have sex and instead indulged in sex with each other. And the men, instead of having normal sexual relations with women, burned with lust for each other… “.

@okunolarotimi wrote,

“All shades of wrong..if it were guys now, you all will go ballistic.”

