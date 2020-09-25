Messi Slams Barcelona For ‘Throwing’ Suarez Out

Lionel Messi has slammed Barcelona for ‘throwing’ Luis Suarez out of the club without a farewell for him.

Suarez recently joined Atletico Madrid after years with Barcelona which he joined from Liverpool.

Messi who himself threatened to leave the club stated that the unceremonious way Suarez was throw out from the club doesn’t surprise him.

In an emotional goodbye post dedicated to Suarez, the club’s third- highest scorer of all time, Messi wrote: “I had already begun to imagine it but today I went into the dressing room and it truly dawned on me. It’s going to be so difficult to not continue to share every day with you both on the pitches and away from them.

“We’re going to miss you so much. We spent many years together, many mates, many lunches and many dinners. So many things we will never forget, all the time we spent together.

“It will be strange to see you in another shirt and much more to come up against you on the pitch. You deserved a farewell that fit with who you are: one of the most important players in the history of the club. Someone who achieved great things for the team and on an individual level.

“You did not deserve for them to throw you out like they did. But the truth is that at this stage nothing surprises me anymore.”